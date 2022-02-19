Senator for action against guilty in Sumaira case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Friday termed the issuance of a citizenship certificate to a Pakistani girl, Sumaira, who is in Indian custody, a positive step by the government but insisted on disciplinary action against those who had showed negligence in this context.

Talking to reporters after attending a meeting of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Standing Committee here at the Parliament House, Siddiqui hoped that necessary action would be taken to immediately bring back Sumaira from India. In response to a question, he said this issue will not be closed with the return of Sumaira. “I will do my best to get the diplomats and government officials responsible for this fiasco identified. I will also try to make sure that the disciplinary proceedings are initiated against the officials held responsible,” he asserted.

A formal inquiry, he proposed, should be held immediately after Sumaira's arrival in Pakistan and remarked: “We need to investigate what the Pakistani Embassy in India did to help Sumaira during her four years in prison. We also have to determine why the citizenship certificate could not be issued to Sumaira for six months. When I raised this issue in the House on 14th February and 17th February, only then the eyes of the rulers of the so-called state of Madina opened.”

Siddiqui thanked the Pakistani media for supporting him on this important humanitarian issue. He said he has also raised this issue in the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and expressed confidence that the committee will seek a comprehensive report from the government on this issue.