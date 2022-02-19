Farrukh asks Shehbaz to face trial if didn’t commit corruption

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif for using negative tactics to delay his indictment in money laundering case.

Talking to the media with regard to the hearing of Shehbaz Sharif and his sons’ indictment in money-laundering case, he asked Shehbaz to face his trials instead of seeking adjournments. “If Shehbaz did not commit a single rupee corruption, why was he using delaying tactics to stop his indictment in money-laundering case,” he added.

He said Rs16 billion were deposited in the accounts of 14 employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills whereas some 17,000 transactions were made into the accounts, he added. He said billions of rupees were detected in the account of Maqsood peon, who was an employee of Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The minister said people like Masroor Anwar were their front man who used to deposit corruption money in the bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif from 2008 to 2017. On the other hand, Farrukh said, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave account of his 40 years and did not present any fake Qatari letter like the Sharif family, he added.