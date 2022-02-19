Aligarh college bans clothes depicting religious identity

NEW DELHI: A college in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh state of India, instructed the students that no clothing bearing religious identity should be worn, the international media reported.

Reports said the authorities of Dharma Samaj College, Aligarh, said that no dress or attire, associated with any religion, and could create controversy, should not be used in college premises. The directives added that if a student would be found violating the instructions, would not be allowed to enter the college. The posters regarding the newly-ordered SOPs were provided by the college and displayed at the college premises too. Dharma Samaj College Principal Dr Raj Kumar Verma said, “We will not allow any student to enter the college with his face covered. No student can wear ‘Hijab’ or ‘Gerua’ in college.”

Recently, students of Aligarh Muslim University marched demanding to allow ‘Hijab’ at educational institutions in Karnataka state. They claimed that wearing ‘Hijab’ is a fundamental right to a person. Meanwhile, the ‘Hijab’ debate continued in Karnataka, despite of the students have been protesting in Chikmagalur, Udupi, Shivamagga, Gadag and Chitradurga districts. The police have warned the protesting students that creating a chaos in the college, may lead to registration of a criminal case against them.