Hamd and Naat event

The ACP will hold today (Saturday) a conference on Hamd and Naat. The two-day conference would be inaugurated at 5pm. Notable poets and experts on religious poetry have been invited to the conference to speak on the historical trends and current situation of Hamd and Naat in the Urdu literature.

‘Saadhay 14 August’

The ACP and Kopykats Productions are all set to present the theatrical marvel of ‘Saadhay 14 August’, the last of the 14 August trilogy, directed by Dawar Mehmood and written by Anwar Maqsood.

The play, which will be performed in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad from May, was announced at a recent press conference held at Auditorium II of the Arts Council. The press conference was addressed by playwright Anwar Maqsood, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, director Dawar Mahmood and Salman Hussain.

Maqsood said that when in 2011 they did ‘Ponay 14 August’, people asked: “Why not 14 August. I said we would announce ‘14th August’, three years after we did Sawa 14 August. This is the last episode of this series.”

Talking about the story of his play, he said that following the success of ‘Pony 14 August’ and ‘Sawa 14 August’, the last part of the 14 August trilogy focuses on the great divide between Hindustan and Pakistan, focusing on Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi through their journey from Kashmir to Lahore, and a train route via Lahore to Delhi, ending with a flight from Delhi to London. The journey delves into conversations between the two where both barristers clash for one last time on a neutral ground, which was once the great British Empire.

Maqsood said that after the Eid-ul-Fitr, people would be able to watch this play at Arts Council Karachi. Dawar Mahmood, he added, was a very good director.

He remarked that new artistes were given opportunities in previous theaters, and today, they had become great artistes of TV dramas.

Arts Council President Shah said the Covid pandemic, in which all activities were affected, also had an impact on culture.

He said Maqsood’s theater play ‘Ponay 14 August’ was a super hit all over Pakistan, then ‘Sawa 14 August’ was part of this series, and now ‘Saadhay 14 August’ is the last link in the chain. He said Maqsood's condition was that if the play was held at the Arts Council, then he would come.

“The Arts Council has been supporting cultural activities. I am sure that like the previous theaters, ‘Saaday 14 August’ will also be a super hit.”

Director Dawar Mahmood said Maqsood was a legend of the country. “I have learnt a lot from him. We will fulfil the expectations of the people.”

Expressing his views, Salman Hussain said they were proud to share the stage with Maqsood. “We will continue our full cooperation for the promotion of art and culture as much as possible. Like the previous two theaters, Abbas Ali Khan will compose the music for ‘Saadhay 14 August’.”