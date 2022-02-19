Arts Council holds reading of Fatima Ijaz’s English verses

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) on Friday held a reading of poet Fatima Ijaz’s English verses from her collection ‘The Shade of Longing and Other Poems’.
The event was held at the Hasina Moin Hall of the council. ACP President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, actor Khalid Ahmed, journalist Peerzada Salman, and theatre directors Fawad Khan and Kulsoom Aftab, and Shama Askari participated at the event that was moderated by publisher Hoori Noorani.
In his introductory remarks, Shah said he enjoyed reading the book that had wonderful poetry. He added that he would like to have Fatima’s poetry translated into Urdu.
The poet said it took her a year to complete the book.
