Woman among three killed in road accidents

Three people lost their lives in road accidents in the city on Friday. Mochko police said 35-year-old Samina died on the spot, and her husband Hanif, 40, and eight-year-old daughter Asfa were wounded when a speedy trailer hit their motorcycle on the Northern Bypass.

Responding to reports, police and rescuers arrived at the scene and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors were trying to save the lives of the man and his daughter, residents of Baldia Town.

Separately, a 60-year-old passerby, Zafar Ali, was crossing a road in the Garden area when a vehicle knocked him dead. His body was taken to the CHK for an autopsy. The victim was a resident of the old city area.

Another passerby, identified as 40-year-old Shaukat, son of Abdul Hameed, was killed when a vehicle hit him near the Taj Complex within the limits of the Brigade police station. He lived in Lines Area.