Sindh govt ensuring impartial probe into varsity harassment incidents: ministers

The Sindh government has been making all possible efforts to carry out transparent and impartial investigations into the recent incidents of harassment and violence against female students in universities so that those guilty of such unlawful acts are brought to justice regardless of their status and position.

The Sindh Information and Labour Minister gave the assurance to this effect on Friday while addressing a press conference along with Universities and Boards Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo at the Sindh Assembly. The universities minister told media persons that the vice-chancellors of the universities where harassment incidents had been reported in the recent past were sent on leave to ensure impartial inquiries.

He asserted that the government had been addressing the reservations of the aggrieved students and their concerned parents in order to assure them of impartial probes into the harassment incidents.

Rahoo said that officials who were in charge of any such inquiry could be changed to the satisfaction of the concerned parents and students. He added that a system was being evolved under which a committee would be formed comprising people associated with another university to transparently and impartially investigate harassment incidents on campuses.

He recalled that the Sindh government had instituted a judicial probe into the case of female student Nimrita Chandani who had been found dead in her hostel room in 2019 in Larkana. He said the relevant provincial authorities had been taking steps to ensure the findings of the judicial inquiry were duly implemented.

Due precautionary steps should also be taken to ensure that such incidents shouldn’t take place in the future, he added. Rahoo told the media that the VC of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari had been sent on leave as an inquiry into allegation of harassment had been pending against him.

Police had lodged an FIR over harassment and violence against Nursing House Officer Parveen Rind from Nawabsah while the in-charge of the hostel and assistant in-charge had also been suspended, he explained.

Street crime

Discussing the street crime in Karachi, Ghani said it was wrong to assume that the incidents of street crimes should not have taken place had the Safe City Project become operational in Karachi. He remarked that the Safe City Project had been operational in Islamabad but the crime incidents had been on the rise in the federal capital city.

He said the chief minister had been making efforts to overcome the issue of street crime in Karachi. The provincial police force was in much better condition now than in 2008 when the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) came into power in Sindh, he added.

Ghani was of the view that the performance of the PPP’s Sindh government regarding police should be compared with the output of the past governments in the province. He said target killings of police officials had been taking place in Karachi till 2008 but the phenomenon did not exist anymore owing to the efforts of the provincial government.

Ghani also expressed his grief over the death of a private television news channel producer during a robbery incident on Friday morning. He said the motorcycle of the killers had been seized from the scene and efforts would be made to apprehend them.

The information minister said the Sindh government would do its best to ensure that the criminals were caught and handed down stern punishment. He added that the Sindh government would provide support to the bereaved family of the news producer.