Man caught impersonating govt official

Police claimed arresting a man on Friday for impersonating a government official in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. During snap checking, a police team stopped a Vigo bearing government number plate GS-6911 and asked the driver, Muhammad Rizwan Kakwai, to show his identity card and documents of the vehicle, but he could not show any document.

The police searched the vehicle and found in hidden cavities fake number plates, two walkie-talkie sets, USBs, various stamps and a licensed weapon with 28 bullets. The number plate on the Vigo was of a Suzuki Mehran car.