Punjab CM’s assistant urges PPP to remove obstacles to health card programme

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Hasaan Khawar on Friday urged the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government to rise above political point-scoring and take steps for the welfare and development of people by following other provinces of Pakistan.

He said this while talking to the media during his visit to the residence of Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly. Khawar said the Naya Pakistan National Health Card was a hallmark initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf government that had removed the difference between the poor and rich in the health sector. “Now every citizen irrespective of his financial status could avail healthcare facilities at the same hospital,” he remarked.

The special assistant to the Punjab CM said the entire Pakistan was availing the facility but people of Sindh were deprived of it due to the arrogance of the PPP’s provincial government. He stressed that the PPP leadership should remove obstacles in this regard and let the health card be issued in Sindh for the benefit of the people.

Khawar also announced that the Punjab government would make arrangements for the people of Sindh to visit different areas of Punjab for the promotion of harmony among residents of both of the provinces.

Punjab is the brother of Sindh and its government and people have always been with the people of Sindh in the times of difficulty, he said, adding that he had personally observed the hospitality of Sindh during his visit. Shiekh said the PPP was ruling in Sindh for the previous 14 years but the people of the province were still deprived of clean drinking water, health and education.