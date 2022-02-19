 
Saturday February 19, 2022
Lahore

PSCA visited

February 19, 2022

LAHORE:A delegation of Drug Advisory Training Hub visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Friday. The delegation was briefed on the features of Punjab Safe Cities Authority's "Zindagi App" developed for anti-drug activities. On this occasion, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Drug Advisory Team also agreed to cooperate for the fight against drugs. Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Drug Advisory Team will jointly update "Zindagi App" aimed at providing information on prevention and control of drugs.

