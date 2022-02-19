JI protests against hike in POL prices

Islamabad:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on the call of central ameer Sirajul Haq staged protest demonstrations against hike in prices of petroleum products at 10 different places in the federal capital on Friday. Ex MNA and JI central naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa, naib ameer Kashif Chaudhry, Malik Abdul Aziz, Tahseen Khalid, and zonal heads led protest demonstrations after Jumaa Prayers. Mian Aslam said the Government once again dropped the petrol bomb on masses in the darkness of the night. “This is the height of brutality and anti-people act on part of the Government," he said. He said that increase in petroleum products by Rs10 to Rs12 will crush the lower and middle class of the population.