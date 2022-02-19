18,027 OPC complaints out of 28,529 resolved

LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairperson Punjab Dr Shahid Mehmood said that the dealing officers of OPC should participate in the meeting of District Overseas Committees through a video link. He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting at OPC Punjab head office here Friday.
Vice-Chairperson OPC Punjab Dr Shahid further said that the participation of the heads of the district departments in the District Overseas Committee should be ensured and a detailed report regarding the convening of the meetings and decisions of the committees should be sent to the Additional Chief Secretary and Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab. The meeting was informed that 18027 complaints have so far been resolved out of 28529 complaints lodged on the OPC web portal. Dr Shahid said that the performance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab at the provincial level is related to the immediate solution to the problems of Overseas Pakistanis. The Vice-Chairperson told that on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab, Overseas Pakistanis Convention is being organised in Islamabad from March 13 to 16.
