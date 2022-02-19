NICL holds flagship Investor Summit

LAHORE:The National Incubation Centre Lahore (NICL) held its flagship Investor Summit at LUMS on Friday at the culmination of its eighth cohort, bringing together seasoned investors, inspiring entrepreneurs, and corporate innovators. Saleem Ahmad, Chairman NICL and NIC Quetta said: “We have now graduated eight cohorts from Lahore and Quetta in a short period of time, by dynamically adapting to extraordinary circumstances, transforming our offering and launching several new initiatives such as programmes in partnership with Saarland and Stanford”. “At the Investor Summit, I am proud to see the transformation and growth in these remarkable young entrepreneurs.

The 13 start-ups graduating are a diverse set of high-impact ventures, including QBio, establishing Pakistan's enzyme biotechnology company; Dawa Asaan, Pakistan's first smart pharmacy delivering pre-sorted medicines; Peervest, a digital equity-based crowd-funding platform that connects tech-enabled start-ups with eligible investors; Loading Champions, a complete learning, coaching and recruitment solution; and Heirloom that produces artisanal, sustainable and responsibly produced goods with elevated aesthetics. In the past, NICL’s graduating start-ups have gone on to raise funding after pitching at the Investor Summit; KalPay, a Shariah-compliant BNPL service, have already closed their pre-seed round via an angel investment of $100,000 and are in the process of finalising their next round of funding.

Attending the Investor Summit and offering valuable feedback were an esteemed panel of investors and entrepreneurs from across the ecosystem, including Aatif Awan (Indus Valley Capital), Badar Khushnood (P@sha), Qasif Shahid (Finja), Salman Khalid (Chogori Ventures), Ali Farid Khwaja (KTrade.pk), Omair Ansari (Abhi), Usman Javaid (Ricult Inc.), as well as Yusra Solangi (Zayn Capital) and Shakaib Naqvi (Zayn Capital).