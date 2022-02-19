PU faculty members win research project

LAHORE:Three faculty members of the Punjab University’s Department of Sociology have won a project for research on inequality, under the National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, regarding the right and to clean water in Pakistan and its supply across the board. Research on this project will be carried out in all four provinces under the supervision of Associate Professor of Sociology Dr Farhan Naveed Yousaf, Assistant Professor Dr Rizwan Safdar and Assistant Professor Dr Siddique Akbar. The HEC will release funds of about Rs3.5 million for this project. Dr Farhan said that the project would expand the ongoing educational, research and creative activities in PU. He said that according to the WHO, millions of people in the world die every year from several diseases caused by dirty water. He said that research on inequalities in supply of potable water was of paramount importance.
