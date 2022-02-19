CBT & A being introduced in Tevta institutes

LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said that Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBT & A) is being introduced in Tevta’s 140 institutes.

Talking to media after attending a funfair and exhibition at the Government College of Technology for Women Lytton Road, here on Friday, he said that CBT & A was an international standard for vocational education and training and was implemented in several countries around the world. Earlier, Tevta chairperson took a keen interest in artwork placed at the exhibition and appreciated the work by the students of Information & Electronic Technologies, Dressmaking and Fashion Designing. “Our students are capable and we are providing them an international platform, where they can present their work at the virtual shops,” he added.

MoU: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and University of Peshawar have signed an MoU on joint research projects, faculty exchange programme, joint conferences, access to labs and digital data sharing etc. According to a press release, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and Chairman Department of Geography, University of Peshawar (UoP) Prof Dr Atta ur Rehman signed the MoU on behalf of UoP Vice-Chancellor. Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said that with the University of Peshawar, the LCWU would not only cooperate in the field of geography research but also try to make it possible to conduct successful field surveys for students in future.

office-bearers: In the election of Punjab University’s Officer Welfare Association (PUOWA) 2022, Resident Officer-II Jaleel Tariq has been elected unopposed as the President. According to a press release, other newly elected officers are Senior Vice-President Dr Tauqeer Ali, Vice-President Intikhab Alam, General Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali, Joint Secretary Muhammad Kashif Nazir, Information Secretary Malik Muhammad Waris, Treasurer Muhammad Boota and members, including Muhammad Ziaullah, Dr Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Asif Ali Khan and Muhammad Abubakar Darakhsani who won their seats unopposed for two years.