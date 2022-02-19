Commissioner reviews prices of fertilizers

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Younis on Friday sought technology-based solutions from all deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure availability of fertilizers to farmers.

He was chairing a meeting on prices and availability of fertilizers and other commodities at his office here. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner General Usman Jalis, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema, ADC General Dr Mujtaba, and Syed Munawar Bukhari, while all DCs participated through a video link. The commissioner ordered for achieving administrative goals for the public welfare initiatives, saying that action should be taken on every complaint of citizens regarding overpricing.