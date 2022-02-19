State land worth Rs476.43b retrieved

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar on Friday said that 18,905,509 acres of government land worth Rs476.43 billion had been retrieved across the province.

Presiding over a meeting here, he asked the deputy commissioners to auction the retrieved state land as per schedule. SMBR ordered to expedite the digitisation of evacuee properties of industrial nature and complete the scanning and verification of all the records.

Babar Hayat directed that prompt disposal of revenue cases should be ensured under revenue court management system and from next week the cause list of revenue cases would be generated through SMS. He said that, in order to provide better revenue service on the doorstep of people, training of 5,000 newly inducted patwaris was being conducted at tehsil level while white paper with electronic bar code and security features would also be introduced by eliminating receipt tickets for prevention of counterfeiting and fraud.