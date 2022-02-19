 
Saturday February 19, 2022
Lahore

CM leaves for Dubai

By APP
February 19, 2022

LAHORE:The chief minister would proceed to Dubai today (Saturday) on a three-day visit where he would be the chief guest at the agreement-signing ceremony for resuming construction of Mubarak Centre with the Dhabi Group. He would also hold meetings with high officials of Dhabi Group. The chief minister said that the Mubarak Centre would promote trade and economic activities while the agreement would encourage foreign investment to create more job opportunities in the province.

