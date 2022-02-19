Boy survives assault attempt by home tutor

LAHORE:A 12-year-old boy survived sexual assault by his home tutor in Manga Mandi on Friday. The suspect Mumtaz had been visiting the house of the victim as a home tutor. His family alleged before the police that the suspect for quite some time had been indulging in indecent activities with the victim. on the day of the incident, he attempted sexual assault on the victim that was resisted. Police have arrested the suspect and registered an FIR against him.

BODY FOUND: Body of a 45-year-old unidentified man was recovered from canal in the Harbancepura area on Friday. A passerby spotted the body floating in canal near Sozo Water Park and alerted police. A team reached the spot on information and fished out the body. The team also collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. Police said that they were trying to ascertain the victim's identity and the cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy.

TWO BURNT: Two children received burn injuries in a domestic fire incident in Harbancepura. Reportedly, the fire broke out in the house due to gas leakage. The minor victims were trapped in a room as the fire spread out. As a result, they received burn injuries. Rescue 1122 teams were alerted about the incident.

They rushed to the site and put off the fire and shifted the injured to Lahore Services Hospital for treatment. The victims have been identified as three-year old Arfa with 30 percent burn injuries and three-month old Haider with 35 percent burns.

ACCIDENTS: Around 11 people died, whereas 1,052 were injured in 971 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 566 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 486 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site. The majority (67%) involved motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed that 497 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 440 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 243 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 259 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 75 Multan in with 77 victims and at third Faisalabad with 71 accidents and 73 victims.

CCPO: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has expressed his satisfaction on the overall performance of Lahore police as it is fully focused on crime control through its better service delivery.

Fayyaz expressed these views on Friday over the last three months data of reported crimes issued by the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA). PSCA conducted a comparative analysis of street crime during the last 12 months reported in the provincial capital while sharing the details about the highest and lowest ratio of helpline ‘Lahore-15 calls’. The PSCA has dispatched the report to the police authorities with a prime purpose to make it part of the official meetings in order to devise further strategies, taking into account the trend of ‘crime calls’.