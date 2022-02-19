11 missing after Greece ferry fire

ATHENS: 11 people were missing and two remained trapped after an Italian-flagged ferry caught fire overnight on the Ionian Sea, Greek officials said as emergency crews raced against the clock to put out the blaze and locate survivors before dark.

Divers were being brought in to widen the search for those missing, the Greek coastguard said, after 278 people had been rescued and taken to the island of Corfu following the blaze on the Euroferry Olympia en route from Greece to Italy. The fire was still burning on Friday afternoon hours after it first erupted off the island of Ereikousa between Greece and Albania, and officials said the cause remained unknown.