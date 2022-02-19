Nigeria fuel tanker blast kills 17

ABUJA: An explosion killed at least 17 people on Friday in Nigeria’s southwestern Ogun state, after a vehicle collided with a fuel tanker on a busy highway, emergency services said.

Crashes involving fuel tankers are frequent in Nigeria where roads can be poorly maintained and residents try to siphon off oil or petrol after such accidents. "There was a clash between a vehicle and a fuel tanker and it caused an explosion," Saheed Akiode, local coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency told AFP. "We have 17 people now that have lost their lives," said Akiode, adding the death toll could rise, and that an unspecified number were taken to hospital.