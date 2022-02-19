Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario: Going nose-to-nose with protesters in some cases, police began arresting people and towing away trucks on Friday in a bid to break the three-week siege of Canada’s capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Hundreds of officers, some in riot gear and some carrying automatic weapons, descended into the protest zone and led demonstrators away in handcuffs through Ottawa’s newly snow-covered streets as drivers blared their horns in defiance.

Scuffles broke out in places, and police repeatedly pushed the crowd back amid cries of “Freedom!” and the singing of the national anthem, “O Canada.”

Canadian lawmakers took the extraordinary step to cancel a parliamentary session on Friday, as police readied to clear a weeks-long trucker-led protest against Covid health rules in downtown Ottawa.

It was the first time that Canada’s parliament interrupted its work since demonstrators converged on the capital in late January to protest against Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Government House Leader Mark Holland told AFP that lawmakers have "agreed to cancel today’s sitting." House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota said in a statement that "a police operation" is expected to take place outside the parliament building and in other locations in downtown Ottawa on Friday.

Due to these "exceptional circumstances" and an "ever-changing" situation in the streets, the House is cancelling its session for the day, Rota said.

A second day of debate on the government’s move to invoke rarely-used emergency powers to clear the trucker occupation had been scheduled for Friday. Holland said he hopes the discussion could resume on Saturday. Police on Thursday said action to end the unlawful demonstration was "imminent," as barricades went up to restrict access to the downtown. In the evening two protest leaders were arrested. The pair face several charges, including mischief.