French first lady sues two women over trans claims

PARIS: Brigitte Macron, France’s first lady, has filed a lawsuit against two women who claimed she was transsexual, sparking a wave of online rumour-mongering weeks ahead of her husband’s expected re-election campaign, a legal source said on Friday.

A first hearing in the case has been set for June 15 in Paris on claims of a violation of privacy and fundamental personal rights, and illicit use of her image. A lawyer for Brigitte Macron declined to comment on the suit that was first reported by M6 television, which said it was co-filed by Brigitte Macron’s three children from a previous marriage as well as her brother.