Russian court orders Navalny brother jailed in absentia

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Friday sentenced in absentia the brother of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Oleg, to one year in prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence.
A district court in Moscow "replaced Oleg Navalny’s suspended sentence... with jail time," his lawyer Nikos Paraskevov wrote on Twitter. Last August, Oleg Navalny, 38, was handed a one-year suspended sentence for breaking pandemic restrictions.
He was accused of calling for Russians to attend an unsanctioned rally in January 2021 in support of his older brother, who had returned to Russia after being treated in Germany for a near-fatal poisoning attack.
