MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday opposition plans to bring a no-confidence motion against him would fail as “the Captain is ready to thwart their every plan”.

Addressing a public meeting at Quaid-e-Azam playground here, he said he would keep chasing all looters until the looted money of Pakistan was brought back.

He vowed again to send all looters to jail and not to spare them till his last breath. They are afraid of him “because Imran Khan has no price tag”, the PM added. He alleged that the Sharif & Company were not politicians but mafias.

The PM said that it was a big government mistake to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad. The PM said that now after disclosure about depositing of huge amounts in peon Maqsood’s bank accounts by his sugar mills, Shehbaz Sharif had become very depressed. The premier said that Shehbaz Sharif had a "weak heart and knew he would not be able to escape if his case is heard".

The Chhotay Mian [Shehbaz Sharif] had sent abroad his son-in-law and Ishaq Dar during the PMLN government, who had taken along the black money of the Sharif family, the premier alleged.

He said why Shehbaz Sharif was using delaying tactics in his cases before the courts. If he was not guilty then he should ask the court to conduct day-to-day hearing, he added. When the opposition had filed a case against him in the Supreme Court, he had stayed in the country and proved that he was ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

Imran Khan sarcastically said: "The government is running without ‘diesel’ (Maulana Fazlur Rehman), on solar [energy] after 30 years.” Fazlur Rehman was afraid that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form the next government also if the present was not toppled, he said. The premier said the opposition was in haste to file a no-confidence motion as they wanted to save their looted money, but they would fail.

Imran Khan said courts were totally free in the country to make independent decisions and no one could dictate them now. He said Maryam Safdar had claimed she had tapes of some judges only to blackmail them this time also. "Have you ever heard a politician blackmail (others) via tapes," he asked.

PM Imran blamed PMLN for the "fake" audio tape that was made against former chief justice Saqib Nisar and said politicians do not indulge in such activities rather it was what "mafias" do. "Maryam Bibi is threatening judges [...] she wants an early dismissal of the incumbent government," he said.

The PM said if the Sharif family members were not thieves, why they had become afraid. The PM reiterated that he would never give the Sharifs an NRO [a deal] like Musharraf. “I shall chase the looters of national exchequer till his last breath,” he added.

Imran Khan admitted that inflation was on its peak, yet the government was trying its best to give relief to the public. Inflation also went up in the PPP rule, and in the first year of the PMLN government, he added. The government was doing its best to decrease inflation, he added. Pakistan was moving in the right direction. There were record exports during the present government. The government gave relief to farmers and was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them. The prosperity of growers is directly proportional to prosperity of country.

He said that coronavirus pandemic had badly affected economies of all countries. “We have to purchase the petroleum products from other countries; that is why prices are increasing rapidly. However, the government has decreased the levy and other taxes on petroleum products to give the public relief,” he claimed.

Imran Khan promised that the government would try its best to lower inflation. “In the history of Pakistan, it is for the first time that the country is pursuing a free foreign policy, and we do not take any dictation from any foreign power.

“In the past, Pakistan was attacked by the allies with drones but the then rulers remained silent as they have their bank accounts abroad. But I have no such compulsions,” the premier explained.

He said the health card was a people-friendly project of the government and the entire people of Punjab would enjoy the facility of free medical treatment at hospitals of their choice. Prime Minister Imran Khan also inaugurated various development projects in Mandi Bahauddin district.

News desk adds: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Friday said the opposition bid to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran was doomed to fail “as their own family members did not trust them”. He said opposition parties with “diminishing public support” were not in a position to topple the democratically-elected government through its long march on Islamabad. “We will send ‘Doliyan’ (palanquins) to bring you (to Islamabad) on shoulders, as in my opinion, you are not even able to hold a walk let alone the long march,” he quipped while addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in Punjab’s Pind Dadan Khan town.

“They [opposition] are destined to fail as even their own parliamentarians will not stand by them,” he added. The opposition leaders should first learn to stand on their own feet, if they wanted to launch a long march, he added.

Fawad said the ideologies of PPP and the JUIF were poles apart as the former was a liberal party and the latter a religious one. “But the two got united due to dearth of political workers in PPP which believed that the students of seminaries could be used to hold the long march.”

They were living in a fool’s paradise if they believed that the seminary students could be used to oust a democratically-elected government, he said, adding the opposition would not succeed in their “nefarious designs”.