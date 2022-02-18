Hindukush Snow Sports Festival ends on high note

CHITRAL: The 4th Hindukush Snow Sports Festival ended in the far-off Madaklasht valley in Lower Chitral on a high note.

The event was organised by the Hindukush Snow Sports Club with the support of the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives, Sarhad Rural Support Programme and the district administration Chitral.

Malakand Division Commissioner Zahirul Islam had inaugurated the event. Commissioner applauded the efforts of the Hindukush Snow Sports Club in promoting winter sports in Chitral.

The festival consisted of ski and snowboarding competitions, training, ski touring, snow trekking and cultural night.

A cultural bazaar was also established where the local products were sold.

Canadian High Commissioner Ms Wendy Gilmore also visited the scenic valley and inaugurated the ski and snowboarding competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the promotion of winter tourism was a must for the economic development of the region. She also called for encouraging women to participate in winter sports and eco-tourism activities.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He praised the Hindukush Snow Sports Club for organizing the event.

The special assistant announced Rs500,000 for the skiers of Madaklasht.

He said developmental projects would be launched in the area to facilitate the locals and attract more tourists.

The Hindukush Snow Sports Club is a winter sports club that operates in the Hindukush mountains to promote skiing, snowboarding and ice-skating.

“Our goal is to empower rural communities, through winter sports, to promote sustainable development in the region,” Hashamul Mulk, the president of the club.

He said they had conducted training sessions, exposure visits, winter sports festivals and seminars on climate change awareness and disaster risk reduction.