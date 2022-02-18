Govt asked to expedite work on bone marrow, thalassemia hospital

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court directives to the government for establishing a state of the art hospital is a ray of hope for life for the patients of bone marrow and the children suffering from thalassemia and other blood-related ailments in the province.

This was stated by Frontier Foundation chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Halim while speaking at a meeting here on Thursday. “We have been pleading to the government from the day one to establish a modern hospital for the patients of bone marrow and thalassemia to give a new lease of life to the victims suffering from these fatal diseases,” he said, adding that with establishment of proposed hospital the patients would be able to get treatment at the facility.

Hailing the PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarks for establishing a state of the art hospital for the patients of bone marrow and the children suffering from thalassemia and other blood-related ailments, he said there was no proper institute for the patients of thalassemia while the number of victims with each passing day.

He said that a focal person for the government had informed the court that a bone marrow centre would be established on the premises of Liver Transplant Centre which, he added, would provide much relief to the thalassemia patients.

He urged the government to materialise the PHC CJ directives so that the patients could be provided the much needed facility at earliest. It may be mentioned that the PHC while hearing a writ petition filed by thalassemia patient Muhammad Ali had recently directed the government to set up a modern hospital for the patients of bone marrow and thalassemia.