Transport fares increase

JAMRUD: Transporters of Khyber district have increased fares from Rs80 to Rs100, local sources said on Thursday.
Local residents said that taxicab drivers and other transporters have started charging double fares on rides in the wake of the recent increase in POL prices.
Some residents said that while the petrol price increased by around Rs12 recently, it was unfair on the part of the taxicab drivers to increase the fares by almost 100%.
So far, the locals said, there had been no-one to take action against the transporters in the area despite complaints.
