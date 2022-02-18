ANP leader joins JUIF Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The Awami National Party’s central executive committee’s member, Shahzad Shah, has joined the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) after developing difference over the distribution of tickets in the upcoming Local government elections.
Shahzad Shah, who was elected as tehsil nazim of Kundar Hassanzai tehsil of Torghar in 2015 elections on ANP ticket, had announced to contest the mayor’s election as independent contender last week after the ANP refused him a ticket and awarded it to another applicant. He joined the JUIF in a meeting attended by its provincial head Maulana Attaur Rehman.
CHITRAL: The 4th Hindukush Snow Sports Festival ended in the far-off Madaklasht valley in Lower Chitral on a high...
PESHAWAR: A ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday praised the efforts of the TransPeshawar for...
PESHAWAR: The Social Welfare Department on Thursday arrested 27 beggars during a fresh drive and sent them to the...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court directives to the government for establishing a state of the art hospital is a ray...
PESHAWAR: The selection process for different administrative and teaching positions continues at the Bacha Khan...
JAMRUD: Transporters of Khyber district have increased fares from Rs80 to Rs100, local sources said on Thursday.Local...
Comments