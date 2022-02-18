ANP leader joins JUIF Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The Awami National Party’s central executive committee’s member, Shahzad Shah, has joined the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) after developing difference over the distribution of tickets in the upcoming Local government elections.

Shahzad Shah, who was elected as tehsil nazim of Kundar Hassanzai tehsil of Torghar in 2015 elections on ANP ticket, had announced to contest the mayor’s election as independent contender last week after the ANP refused him a ticket and awarded it to another applicant. He joined the JUIF in a meeting attended by its provincial head Maulana Attaur Rehman.