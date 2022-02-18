Youth urged to take part in sports activities

LAKKI MARWAT: Former provincial minister and Member Provincial Assembly Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan has called upon youths to take active part in sports activities so as to keep themselves physically and mentally fit.

The PTI leader was speaking as a chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of all Pakistan Football Tournament festival in Tajori town of Lakki Marwat district on Thursday.

The former minister distributed trophies and cash prizes among the players of winner and runner up teams. He also gave away special prizes to the best players of the final match and tournament and shields to organisers, coaches and team managers.

He said that being the asset of the nation, the youths had the capabilities to face future challenges effectively and bring sustainable development to the country.