Master Paints qualify for Punjab Polo Cup final

LAHORE: Newage Cables/Master Paints qualified for the main final while HN Polo booked berth in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches of the Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2022 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

The heroics of Gonzalo Deltour and Vieri Antinori helped Newage Cables/Master Paints outpace Master Paints by 5-3 to qualify for the main final. Both Gonzalo Deltour and Vieri Antinori played superb polo as they hammered three and two goals respectively. From Master Paints, Marcos Panelo and Bilal Haye succeeded in converting two and one goal respectively but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side.

Newage Cables/Master Paints dominated the match right from the word go as they thrashed in three back-to-back goals to gain a healthy 3-0 lead.