Firmino, Salah leave it late to fire Liverpool to win at Inter

MILAN: Liverpool took a huge step towards the Champions League quarter-finals after scoring two late goals against Inter Milan in the San Siro on Wednesday.

The Reds looked set for a goalless draw in the first leg in Italy until Roberto Firmino got on the end of Andrew Robertson’s corner to head his side into the lead.

Mohamed Salah added a second with a deflected effort from inside the box which means Jurgen Klopp’s side take a sizeable advantage into the second leg at Anfield on 8 March.

Italian champions Inter hit the bar through Hakan Calhanoglu and were on top for long periods of the second half before Firmino struck in the 75th minute.

Liverpool scored from their only two attempts on target and will be firm favourites to progress when the two sides meet in the deciding leg next month.

It was a particularly memorable night for midfielder Harvey Elliott, who became the youngest player ever to start a match in the competition for Liverpool at the age of 18 years and 318 days.

Portugal forward Diogo Jota, who was replaced by goalscorer Firmino at the start of the second half after suffering an ankle injury.

After this win Liverpool have now won seven successive matches in all competitions, with this arguably the most impressive of the current run.

Klopp’s team had to dig deep as Inter looked the more threatening side after a strong start by the Premier League club.

Elliott was replaced in the 59th minute as part of a triple change as Klopp attempted to turn the tide as Inter threatened - a move that worked as Liverpool went on to establish a strong advantage.