Ivan, Turgut move into singles final in ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: Ivan Iutkin of Russia and Mehmet Onur Turgut from Turkey moved into the final of the boys’ singles of the Elaan Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis Championships following their victories in the semis at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Thursday.

Ivan defeated his countryman Ruslan Serazhetdinow (RUS) 6-3, 6-3 while Mehmet Onur Turgut got better of Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) 7-5, 6-3.

Mehmet Onur Turgut was in fine touch against Hasheesh Kumar and really put the pressure on his opponent when it really mattered. In the first set, score reached 5-5 all by holding their own serves but in the 11th game, Turgut fought bravely and was able to break Hasheesh Kumar to take the first set 7-5.

In the second set, Turgut started the set aggressively and broke the first game of Hasheeh Kumar, and built up a winning lead 3-1. The 5th game of Kumar was the longest of the set which was marked by long rallies and cross-court shots. Kumar reduced the lead to 3-2. At this stage, Turgut changed the pace of the game and broke the 9th game of Kumar to seal his position in the final.

Top-seeded Romanian girl Andra Izabella Sirbu dominated her opponent Seo Hyeon Park (Korea), winning 6-0 6-0. In the second semi-final, unseeded Korean Sa Rang Lim outclassed 8th seed Chsherbakova Tatyana of Kazakhstan in a straight-set win 6-2, 6-0.

Pakistan hopes in boys doubles stay alive as Semi Zeb Khan & Hasheesh Kumar moved into the final with imposing victory over their opponents Bortnichek Nikita (Russia) and Kanbargimath Dev (Romania) in a straight-set 6-4, 6-0.

In the second semi-final, top seed Talavar Yunes of Iran and Tuna Arial Kayra of Turkey struggled hard to win their semis against Pakistani duo-Muhammad Talha Khan and Muhammad Huzaifa Khan in a thrilling two-set match. In the girls’ doubles event, unseeded Eunsoo Lee (KOR) & Sa Rang Lim (KOR) upset Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) & Tatyana Chsherbakova (KAZ) in a well-contested three sets match.

Results: Boys’ singles semi-finals: Ivan Iutkin (RUS) beat Ruslan Serazhetdinow (RUS) 6-3, 6-3; Mehmet Onur Turgut (TUR) bt Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) 7-5, 6-3.

Girls’ singles semi-finals: Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) bt Seo Hyeon Park (KOR) 6-0, 6-0; Sa Rang Lim (KOR) bt Tatyana Chsherbakova 6-2, 6-0.

Boys doubles semi-finals: Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) & Haseesh Kumar (PAK) beat Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) & Dev Kanbargimatch (ROU) 6-4, 6-0; Yunes Talavar (IRI) & Aril Kayra Tuna (TUR) bt Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK) & Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) 6-4, 7-5.

Girls’ doubles semi-finals: Eunsoo Lee (KOR) & Sa Rang Lim (KOR) bt Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) & Melisa Ugur (TUR) 7-5, 6-3; Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) & Tatyana Chsherbakova (KAZ) bt Munisa Ashurbekova (UZB) & Olga Sorochkina (RUS) 5-7, 6-1, 13-11.