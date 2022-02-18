Pakistan in semis of ITF U19 event

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Syria 3-0 to move into the semi-finals of the ITF World Team Under-19 Championship underway in Colombo (Sri Lanka).
On Thursday, Pakistan defeated Syria in the quarter-finals. Earlier, in the last pool match on Wednesday evening, Pakistan defeated hosts Sri Lanka with the same margin.
Pakistan will now play Jordon in the semi-finals. Pakistani girls however went down fighting against Singapore 1-2.
Results: Pakistan beat Syria 3-0: (boys): Hamza Roman bt Muhammad Osama Siraj 6-0, 6-2; Ahtesham Humayun bt Laith Al-Hassan 6-1, 6-2; Muhammad Hussnain Ali Rizwan & Hamza Roman bt Nawar Zaher Ed-Din & Laith Al-Hassan 6-2, 6-0
Girls: Singapore beat Pakistan 2-1: Zunaisha Noor lost to Sophie Ashley Chu 2-6. 2-6; Amna Ali Qayum bt Chanya Ng 6-4, 6-4; Amna Ali Qayum & Zunaisha Noor lost to Sophie Ashley Chu & Saina Jayesh 3-6, 2-6.
