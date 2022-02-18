Shifa School of Computing launched

Islamabad : Tameer-e-Millat University remained instrumental in providing quality education in medicine, pharmacy, Nursing, and Allied Health Science in the last decade.
Shifa graduates are considered assets for their employers and doing wonders in industry and academia. To continue this tremendous success, the university has launched the Shifa School of Computing (SSC) to impart quality education in Computer Science (CS) as well.
One of the renowned academicians and researchers in CS, Prof. Dr. Tanvir Afzal has joined Shifa School of Computing as director and has engaged international and national CS stakeholders in an event held here.
All the senior management of Computer Science from the twin cities were invited to the event to establish academia-industry linkage. Andrew Ko., Chief Global Business Operation, Bitnine Co., Ltd was the chief guest from South Korea. In this ceremony, an MoU was signed between Bitnine Co., Ltd and Shifa School of Computing in which it was emphasized to establish strong cooperation in the field of Databases in the future. This seminar has opened many avenues for future cooperation between Bitnine and the local academia through the platform provided by the Shifa School of Computing.
