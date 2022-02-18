Standards of service delivery to be upgraded, says Shafqat

Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that the government was committed to uplifting the standards of service delivery for the people at the government offices.

During a visit to the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Secretariat here, the minister said that the shift of 40 per cent of the applicants on the online portal was a testament to the efforts of the IBCC.

He commended the IBCC's efforts to facilitate the public and bring transparency in official affairs through the use of modern technology and the digitisation of verification and equity processes.

Sharing the IBCC achievements and challenges, the committee's secretary, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, said that after the launch of E-Portal and smartphone app for equivalence 40 per cent of the applicants were applying through an online portal and get their equivalence certificates on their doorstep.

He also briefed about the new initiatives of IBCC including the launch of e-office, service-oriented website, complaint redressal mechanism.

The secretary said the IBCC Karachi Regional Office had been shifted to the Liaquat Memorial Library, Stadium Road, Karachi, which would be inaugurated by education minister Shafqat Mahmood in the first week of March.

The IBCC secretary also presented the first-ever published annual report of IBCC during the 50 years history to the minister.