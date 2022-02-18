Healthcare experts urged to garner more understanding of Blood Culture Test

By Muhammad Qasim

Rawalpindi : A continuing Medical Education Seminar on the topic of ‘Get Most out of Blood Cultures-How?’ was held here at Gymkhana Club in which experts discussed the reasons behind a greater number of false positive and false negative results in Pakistan along with remedies to resolve the issue.

A pathologist from Aga Khan University Hospital Colonel (r) Dr. Nasir Rafi while delivering the lecture on the topic told the participants that the ratio of false-positive and false-negative blood culture results is higher in Pakistan which is badly impacting the yield. The reasons of the false positive and false negative are quite common and require particular heed of whole health care acumen, he said and added the contamination, improper skin hygiene before taking samples, quality of consumables are a few reasons out of many others. The chief guest of the seminar Assistant Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Anisha Hisham appreciated the educational activity by Aga Khan University Hospital for clinicians of the twin cities with a special focus on Rawalpindi.

She reiterated the resolve to support every kind of such activity which can positively impact the lives of people. “Government health officials will extend every support in order to benefit the public at large during the recent Hepatitis C Elimination Program which complements the vision of the current government for the best quality healthcare,” she said. M Bilal Azfar Abbasi, Assistant Manager Aga Khan University North Pakistan Region apprised the participants that AKUH is conducting free Hepatitis C screening of thousands of citizens in Rawalpindi and treating the deserving patients free of charge. “The quantum of welfare AKUH gives to patients and its students during last fiscal year is in billions per annum,” he added.