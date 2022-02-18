Provinces asked to ban housing societies on agricultural land

Islamabad : The climate change ministry has urged the provincial governments to ban housing societies on agricultural lands till the completion of master plans of the urban cities by year-end.

According to the details, the provincial governments have decided to prepare master plans for 80 cities with an aim to improve air quality and the natural environment.

The provincial governments will also follow the National Climate Change Policy to promote vertical growth in the urban areas to protect agricultural land from increasing construction activities. The ministry is also trying to convince the provincial governments to introduce laws that will make it mandatory to seek permission from the provincial cabinets to convert green land to brown land for residential purposes.

An official said the master plans would help contain the limits of the cities and there would be no expansion beyond their limits. A report by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) stated that Pakistan has the highest urbanization rate in South Asia. It also showed an increasing pressure on the existing housing infrastructure with a five percent growth rate of population in the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that master plans should be prepared for eighty major cities by the end of this year.

“We want to promote vertical growth of the cities that will help protect agricultural land and tree cover in the country. The federal government is also providing necessary assistance to the provincial governments to implement National Climate Change Policy in letter and spirit,” he said. He said “The housing societies are eating up agricultural land and we must stop this trend to protect the natural environment. We hope once master plans are prepared the growth of cities will move in the positive direction.”