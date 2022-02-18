Agreement signed for hospitality management programme

Islamabad

Serena Hotels has made an agreement with the École hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), the world’s best hotel management and hospitality business school in Switzerland. Founded in 1893, the EHL is ranked the best hotel management school by QS World University Rankings for three years in a row.

The partnership was announced at the inaugural ceremony of the hospitality management second module attended by the participants and the senior management of Serena Hotels here on Tuesday. The programme has been well received by key institution stakeholders in hospitality, banks, hospital, and the education sector.