COVID-19 continues to claim lives in the region: Another 4 deaths, 177 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The fifth wave of coronavirus illness, the COVID-19 outbreak that has started losing intensity at least here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is continuing to claim a significant number of lives in the region as in the last 24 hours, another four patients belonging to the twin cities have died of the illness.

It is important that in the last two weeks, as many as 78 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 from this region of the country while the infection has claimed a total of 2,304 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district since the advent of coronavirus in the country, two years back.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that another 177 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district recording a positivity rate of 3.49 per cent in the region.

To date, a total of 176,048 COVID-19 patients have been reported from the twin cities of which 170,832 patients have recovered. The number of active cases is on a continuous decline in the region for the last two weeks as it has dropped down to 2,912 on Thursday from 18,000 at the beginning of February.

The virus has so far claimed as many as 1,302 lives from Rawalpindi district from where a total of 42,519 confirmed cases have so far been reported. In contrast to it, the total number of cases so far reported from ICT is 133,529 of which 1,002 patients have died of the disease making the case fatality rate in ICT much lower as compared to Rawalpindi.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed three more lives from the Rawalpindi district while 36 new patients were reported from the district. On Thursday, there were 629 active cases of COVID-19 in the district of which 52 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 577 were in home isolation.

From ICT, the virus claimed another life in the last 24 hours while 141 patients were tested positive for the disease. The number of active cases from the federal capital dropped down to 2,283 on Thursday after the recovery of 1,208 patients in the last 24 hours.