IHRA seals 6, suspends 14 health setups

Islamabad : The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) inspected 61 Health Care Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory during the past two weeks, leading to sealing of six and suspension of 14 set-ups.

Max Health Hospital, Life Care International Hospital, Biotech Lab, Umair Diagnostic Center, Family Dental Clinic, and Al Noor Medical and Dental Complex were sealed due to malpractices including the performance of Covid-19 tests without IHRA’s approval, unhygienic conditions, lack of qualified staff, keeping expired kits and collection tubes, lack of proper waste management system, and functioning during the suspension.

IHRA also suspended the services of the following 14 HCEs over non-compliances: Real-Time PCR Covid-19 Collection Centre, Chugtai Lab Collection Centre (PCR + routine), Islamabad Healthcare Lab, Humaira Medical Centre, Chugtai Lab Collection Point, Noor Clinic, Bio Diagnostic Centre, GSR Lab and Medical Centre, Elaaj Health Services, Chugtai Lab (Collection Centre), Australian Infertility Concept (IVF Medical Services Centre), DNA Digger Lab, Zainab Medical Centre, and Lab and Chugtai Lab (Collection Point).

The authority served notices to 15 HECs for minor non-compliances.