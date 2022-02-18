Two killed at Sangjani Bus Stand

Islamabad: Two people were killed at Sangjani Bus Stand Thursday when the driver of a passenger bus shot at the conductor and committed suicide after killing him, the police said.

The police, quoting statements of the other drives said that driver, Naveed, and conductor, Taimoor, of the passenger van of route-7 came to a restaurant at the bus stand to take their meal but started quarrelling on some issue, police said. The driver, Naveed whipped out his pistol and opened fire at Taimoor who died on the spot. Later, Naveed committed suicide. The police reached the scene, took bodies into custody, and shifted them to the hospital.