Risky business

Once again the price of petrol has increased. This is unfortunate for ordinary citizens for whom an increase in fuel prices is directly proportional to an increase in the cost of all basic commodities. The hike in oil prices has adversely affected all trade and commerce, but small-scale business owners and entrepreneurs have been hit the hardest. Their profit margins have declined sharply as rising fuel prices lead to an increase in their operational costs. It is time the relevant authorities developed a mechanism to help small businesses stay afloat and expand.
Rana Mubashar Raza
Daska
