 
close
Friday February 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Land grabbers

February 18, 2022

I am currently residing out of Pakistan. I have filed numerous complaints on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal regarding the unlawful possession of my property in Sukkur, Sindh.

However, the district administration has paid no heed. One is forced to wonder how life in Pakistan is for the people living there when government officials think of themselves as rulers rather than as public servants.

Wasim Shaikh

New York, USA

Comments