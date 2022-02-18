Traffic trouble

The Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 Motorway lacks the basic features of a motorway, especially along the forty-kilometres strip from Sohrab Goth to Bahria Town. This important strip lacks fencing, designated entry and exit points, and pedestrian underpasses.

It is probably the only motorway in the country where one can find motorcycles, rickshaws and other slow-moving vehicles moving in the direction opposite to that of heavy vehicles. Also, many people, including women and children, from nearby localities often cross the motorway, risking their lives. The authorities concerned should address these issues on an urgent basis.

Dr Mohammad Saleem

Karachi