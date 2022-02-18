 
Friday February 18, 2022
No gas

February 18, 2022

Despite the fact that Sindh produces around 70 percent of the total natural gas in the country, gas shortages and loadshedding are common across the province.

This has inevitably created several problems for people, especially in the morning when people are to leave for work or school. The relevant authorities should resolve this problem as soon as possible.

Danyal Khan Jatoi

Larkana

