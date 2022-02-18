 
Abuse of power

February 18, 2022

A senior journalist and members of his team were recently tortured by officials of a law-enforcement agency. He had planned to raid their office. However, he and his whole crew were beaten black and blue for hours.

This event points to a dire need for a complete overhaul of this society, its systems, its institutions, and its law-enforcement authorities.

Sikandar Abbasi

Sukkur

