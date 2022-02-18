Political expediency

This refers to the news report ‘More portfolios to be added to federal cabinet says Shahbaz Gill’ (February 17). The prime minister’s adviser claims that due to an increase in the population of Punjab, more portfolios will be added to the Punjab and federal cabinets. The logic presented for the expansion makes little sense as no abnormal increase in population has been observed during the last three and a half years. One feels that the decision primarily aims to please the coalition partners of the ruling party in a bid to stop them from voting against the government during the no-confidence motion against the PM.

Unfortunately, nothing has changed in Naya Pakistan. The same old tactics are being used to this day. One feels that rules have been deliberately kept flexible so that those in power may exploit them. It is obvious that the expansion of the cabinet is not a matter of public interest but a political necessity. In his first public address in 2018, the prime minister promised that he would safeguard the tax collected, but he is going back on this as he did with all his other promises. The PTI should not fear the opposition as it is so divided. Instead it must focus on helping ordinary people if it hopes to perform well in the upcoming general elections.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi