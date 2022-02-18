Proving their mettle

This refers to the letter ‘Give them no excuse’ by Sajjad Khattak (February 15). One should appreciate the opposition parties if their campaign against the incumbent government truly aims to relieve people of the burdens of inflation and unemployment, instead of trying to get power for their vested interests.
In order to substantiate their sincerity, leaders of the opposition should address the issues of bad governance and corruption in all provincial governments. After all, they have been advocating for across-the-board accountability. The interest of the country should be prioritised over political expediency.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
