SMEDA invites budget proposals

LAHORE: Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) sought recommendations from small businesses for federal budget’23, which could support SMEs’ growth in the country, a statement said on Thursday.

The authority that falls under the ministry of Industries and Production held consultative sessions with stakeholders of SME sectors across the country to compile SME related recommendations for the next budget. It also organised an online session with trade and industrial associations to solicit sector specific recommendations.

Nadia Jahangir Seth, general manager at SMEDA on policy and planning division, conducted the online session, which was attended by different trade bodies representing various sectors, including but not limited to textile, fisheries, furniture, pharmaceutical, cutlery, mining, jewelry, tea, light engineering, and PVC pine manufacturers.

During the session, participants recommended measures for supporting SMEs, including simplification of taxation procedures, relaxation of custom duties and tariffs for machinery and raw material, removal of tax anomalies and double taxation, and facilitation for improving SMEs’ access to finance.

The recommendations also sought support from the government to enhance SMEs' access to local and international markets, infrastructure development, skill development, and provision of testing facilities.

SMEDA conducts a round of consultative sessions with SMEs, chambers of Commerce and Industry, trade associations, and other stakeholders every year, for obtaining necessary suggestions/inputs that can be instrumental in supporting SMEs growth and consideration of the government while formulating the federal budget.

The authority also invited proposals on issues pertaining to SMEs in the areas of fiscal measures, taxation, tariffs, customs, export promotion, and regulations. According to SMEDA, next session of the series would be held with women chambers and women-owned businesses on February 22, 2022.